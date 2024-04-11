Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI remained flat at $113.74 during midday trading on Thursday. 365,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,647. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

