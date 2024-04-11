Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,896 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $149,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $167.95. 461,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

