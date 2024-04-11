Cerity Partners LLC Has $102.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 397.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,608 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $102,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,911,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,134. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

