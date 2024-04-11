Cerity Partners LLC Has $122.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $122,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $516.22. 93,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.50 and its 200 day moving average is $476.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.