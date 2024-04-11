Cerity Partners LLC Has $200.40 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.76% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $200,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,269. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

