Cerity Partners LLC Invests $472.52 Million in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 886,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,516,000. Credit Acceptance comprises about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 7.06% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CACC stock traded up $13.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.