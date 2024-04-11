Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 538,274 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.20% of The Cigna Group worth $176,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

NYSE CI traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $353.48. The company had a trading volume of 187,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.06 and its 200 day moving average is $312.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

