Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $117,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,087,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 159,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.