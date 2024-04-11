Cerity Partners LLC Sells 25,465 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $116,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

DFAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 311,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

