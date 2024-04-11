CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $212,464,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

