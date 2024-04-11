Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

