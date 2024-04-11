Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

