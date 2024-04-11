Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chester Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%.

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $136.56 million 2.72 $37.67 million $0.86 9.72

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 17.07% 5.44% 0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Chester Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

