Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

