China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at $175,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

