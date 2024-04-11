China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:CGA opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.16.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
