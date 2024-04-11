Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,989.19 and last traded at $2,980.00. Approximately 64,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 230,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,965.69.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,659.63.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,729.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,336.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

