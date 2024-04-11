Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $667.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

