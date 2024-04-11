Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 493,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,988,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

