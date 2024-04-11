Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 254.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,910 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

