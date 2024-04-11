Citigroup Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $101.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PNR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

