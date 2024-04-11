Citigroup Boosts Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $94.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Veralto alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $88.20 on Monday. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 11.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth $5,794,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 41.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.