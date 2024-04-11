Citigroup Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $43.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.70.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

