Citigroup Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $47.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APG

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.