Citigroup Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $63.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $56.88 on Monday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.