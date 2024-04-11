Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £147 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £147 ($186.05).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($191.37).

On Monday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 29 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($189.03).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

LON CBG opened at GBX 470.80 ($5.96) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 636.78. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £708.51 million, a PE ratio of 495.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.92) to GBX 425 ($5.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.31).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

