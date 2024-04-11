Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 390,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.