CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $25.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

