Comparing Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Emera and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emera N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 12.40% 8.83% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emera and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emera 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dominion Energy 0 8 2 0 2.20

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emera currently has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 77.82%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $49.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Emera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Emera is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emera and Dominion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 17.57 Dominion Energy $14.39 billion 2.84 $1.99 billion $2.33 20.94

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Emera. Emera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Emera on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through natural gas, solar, hydroelectricity, coal, and biomass power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2023, the company's electric utilities served approximately 840,000 customers in West Central Florida; 549,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 134,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 490,000 customers across Florida and 540,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

