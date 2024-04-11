Comparing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and Peugeot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $4.32 billion 1.63 -$1.47 billion ($1.68) -4.85 Peugeot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Peugeot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and Peugeot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 3 2 6 0 2.27 Peugeot 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $18.64, indicating a potential upside of 128.77%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Peugeot.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Peugeot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -33.77% -31.17% -14.29% Peugeot N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPeng beats Peugeot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems, including powertrain and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. has a strategic partnership with DiDi Global Inc. to enhance the adoption of smart EVs and technologies. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors, and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

