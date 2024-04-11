CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Up 144.4% in March

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at C$29.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of C$29.89 and a 1 year high of C$34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.95.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
