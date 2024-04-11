CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Up 144.4% in March

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at C$29.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of C$29.89 and a 1 year high of C$34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.95.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

