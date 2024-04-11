Conagra Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.