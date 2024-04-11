Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,419 shares of company stock worth $550,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

