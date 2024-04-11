Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 575 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $209.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.73 and its 200-day moving average is $218.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $180.54 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

