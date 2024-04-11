Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Alpha Teknova worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 525,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 100.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

