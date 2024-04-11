Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Takes $749,000 Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Iradimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. Iradimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $521.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

