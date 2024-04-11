Contrasting Renovaro (RENB) and Its Peers

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) is one of 969 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Renovaro to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Renovaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Renovaro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovaro and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovaro N/A -$39.68 million -3.54 Renovaro Competitors $1.51 billion $150.22 million -4.71

Profitability

Renovaro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro. Renovaro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Renovaro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovaro N/A -81.25% -65.29% Renovaro Competitors -2,701.75% -226.72% -28.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renovaro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovaro Competitors 5985 17610 42322 842 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Renovaro’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovaro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Renovaro has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

