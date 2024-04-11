Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Reduced by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.