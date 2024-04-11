Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.94 on Monday. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

