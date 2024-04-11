Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$369.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$371.50 million.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

