Covenant (COVN) Trading Up 44.8% This Week

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $7,351.54 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Buying and Selling Covenant

