Critical Analysis: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IonQ and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50 Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.77%. Digimarc has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Digimarc.

IonQ has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Digimarc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $22.04 million 75.39 -$157.77 million ($0.78) -10.23 Digimarc $34.85 million 13.95 -$45.96 million ($2.28) -10.43

Digimarc has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IonQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -715.77% -28.27% -25.48% Digimarc -131.87% -50.45% -40.49%

Summary

IonQ beats Digimarc on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

