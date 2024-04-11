Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.39 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $17.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00065964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.