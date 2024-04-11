Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.46. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 7,720 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $727.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 98,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 145.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 186.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

