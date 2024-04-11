Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

