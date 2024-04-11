Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires Shares of 6,593 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

