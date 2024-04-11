Custom Index Systems LLC Buys Shares of 8,113 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.