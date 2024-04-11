Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $309,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

