Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $326,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

