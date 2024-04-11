Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $397,000 in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,472,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 935.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,467,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KCE opened at $108.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

