Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $420,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $101,896,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,164,000 after buying an additional 654,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

